Southern Market in Lancaster to reopen with new features on Jan. 27

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic Southern Market in Lancaster is about to reopen as a multicultural food hall and community hub.

Opening in 1888 as a farmer’s market at Queen and Vine Streets, Southern Market just underwent an extensive renovation project. It now features 3,000 square foot restaurant with 10 distinct menus, seating for 200, and a bar in the center of it all.

Its general manager says the goal is for Southern Market to be a place for local chefs to grow.

“That they’re excited that they’re supporting new and upcoming chefs who are practicing their culinary skills with us. This is an incubator and they are getting excited,” Mary Ellen Davis, general manager of the market, said.

There are also private offices and open workspaces in the market, as well. The grand opening is next Thursday, Jan. 27.