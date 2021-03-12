Spanish American Civic Association expanding career skills program in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – The paint still needs to dry at the new Tec Centro on High Street in Lancaster.

“This is a big step in helping lifting our community out of poverty and making sure they have stable jobs,” Marlyn Barbosa, the program director at Tec Cento, said.

Tec Centro is an initiative from the Spanish American Civic Association that seeks to provide affordable education in sustaining careers.

“We all know that minorities, people of color, we’re the ones more affected by the pandemic,” Barbosa said. “Having the opportunity to provide, or give more access, to training programs so they can secure a full time jobs in 6 or 7 months is excellent.”

SACA already has one Tec Centro building on the east side of Lancaster, on Chester Street, where the curriculum is focused on medical skills.

SACA is partnering with Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology at the new Tec Centro on High Street. They will teach students electrical, heating, and plumbing skills.

“Generally the salaries start between $45,000 and $50,000,” Tim Bianchi, special assistant to the President at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, said.

A total of $300,000 in Federal Cares Act Money has helped to pay for equipment students will work with.

Administrators hope the program will help about 100 students a year after it opens later this month.

“We want to make sure that these programs are accessible for anyone in the community,” Barbosa said.

