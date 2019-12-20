SPCA Lancaster Center offering half-price pets for holidays

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center is saying “happy pawlidays.” It’s offering a 50% discount on dogs and cats from Friday until Sunday.

But the weeks after Christmas are often the busiest for shelters because of pet returns. Experts say before adding someone to the family, ask yourself if you’re ready for a 10- to 20-year commitment.

The SPCA says be sure everyone in the family is on board and willing to work with the animal.

Before running a pet back to the shelter, remember pets need time to adjust to a new home.

“The shelter animals definitely know when they’re rescued and you have to wait until you meet that animal that you just have a connection with,” said Rachel Diaz, an animal care attendant at the shelter. “They just say, ‘you know when you know,’ and that’s definitely it.”

The PSPCA and Humane Society agree it isn’t safe to buy pets online because you don’t know enough about where they came from and it continues the cycles of puppy mills and abuse.