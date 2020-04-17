Special measures to be enacted at Lancaster County Prison to stop the spread of COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Special quarantine blocks are set up inside the Lancaster County Prison for inmates who need to be in self-isolation because of the coronavirus.

Warden Cheryl Steberger said the first inmate in the Lancaster County Prison who has tested positive is in one of those wings.

Steberger said the inmate, who was showing signs of COVID-19 before coming into the prison, was put in one of the blocks before getting into the general population.

“The reduction of our prison population allowed us to create the quarantine blocks,” Steberger said. “We don’t have as many inmates so we have that room available. We knew we had to set that early.”

Steberger said visits to the prison are on hold and anyone who enters the facility has their temperature taken. He also said the prison has taken extra cleaning measures and that staff and inmates are wearing masks.

“Anytime [inmates] are out of their out of their cells their mask is to be on,” Steberger said. “They are required to have their masks washed once a week.”

Steberger said to keep inmates isolated the prison is having inmates eat in their cells, but they’re allowing inmates to make two phone calls a week to family members as part of a plan to keep up morale.

As of Thursday afternoon, a total of two staff and one inmate in the prison had tested positive for COVID-19.

Steberger said with low numbers of the coronarvius in the Lancaster County Prison she believes what the prison is doing to prevent the spread of the virus is working.

“I’m not surprised that we had these positive tests and i can’t promise that we won’t have others,” he said. “But we’re doing a good job.”