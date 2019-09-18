Spooky Nook Sports hosting 23rd Annual 50plus EXPO

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – The 23rd annual Lancaster County 50plus EXPO is set to begin Wednesday at 9 a.m.

50plus EXPO is for those looking for information for themselves or others to help them live happy, healthy lives, and as independently as possible.

Whether you or someone you know are active and working, retired, on the go, have limited mobility, or are caregivers, there is something for everyone at the 50plus EXPOs.

The Expo features more than 90 exhibitors with information on travel, housing, medical services, nutrition, home improvements, finances, healthcare options and more.

The free event is being held at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim and runs until 2:00 p.m.

Flu shots and free health screenings will also be available.

For more information on this event and upcoming expos visit: http://www.50plusexpopa.com/