Spotted lanternfly moving to unexpected areas

LANCASTER, P. (WHTM) – It appears an unwelcome invader wants more space.

Pest experts with Tomlinson Bomberger told ABC 27 News they’re seeing more cases of the spotted lanternfly getting closer to Lancaster City.

Jay Worth, who works with the pest control service, said the pest developed into an adult in late July, early August.

Pest control experts spotted lanterflies first appeared in eastern Lancaster County last year, but recently they’ve gotten reports of the pest closer to Lancaster City.

“We’re seeing this as far west as Lancaster mailing addresses proper,” Worth said. “17601 and 17602 are really starting to see a lot of this.”

Pest experts believe it’s because the population for the spotted lanternfly is growing and is looking for more food.

Worth said the problem could get worse because he said soon the adults will lay eggs.

Worth said you can help stop spreading the pest by removing their preferred food source, which is the Tree of Heaven.

However, he said a cheaper option involves duct tape.

“You can do what are called sticky bans,” he said. “A layer of duct tape wrapped backward around the tree should catch some of them. That’s a non-chemical cultural practice you can do to help.”