Stabbing ensues over lighter dispute, Lancaster man sentenced

LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City man will serve up to 25 years behind bars after he was found guilty of stabbing a man on the 400 block of Beaver Street on October 21, 2020.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Kenneth Clark was sentenced to 12.5 to 25 years in a state correctional institution on charges of Aggravated Assault after he stabbed another man twice because the victim said he did not have a lighter.

Police add Clark was “extremely intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

Official reports note that Clark was verbally and physically unruly in the courtroom before he was removed for the duration of the trial. Judge Donald Totaro later agreed that Clark was a clear danger to society, showing through his actions that he is not amenable to rehabilitation.