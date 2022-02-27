AKRON, Pa. (WHTM) — One man was injured after an overnight stabbing in West Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, township police were called for suspicious individuals and vehicles parked on Miller Road. Officers found the vehicles, but they were unoccupied,

Police then heard a commotion at homes in the area. That is when officers saw a man lying in a yard in the 20 block of Main Street with a stab wound to his left calf.

The man is in his early 20’s was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment. The man was in stable condition before he was transported. Police did get a description of the suspect, however, he fled the scene prior to or right as police arrived on the scene.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Byrnes at 717-859-1411. If you would like to submit a tip online, click here.