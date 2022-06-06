LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fraud incident in Lancaster County.

State Police say on May 19 a man entered the Mangas Mini Mart in the City of Lancaster and used a stolen credit card to purchase $720 worth of groceries.

The suspect is described as having vitiligo (skin condition) on his face and chest areas and he is believed to be a Lancaster resident.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.