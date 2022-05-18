COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County have released new details regarding an April fatal accident.

State Police say a 2013 Ford Econoline E350 van was traveling south on Noble Road on the afternoon of April 28. A 2017 Toyota RAV4 was stopped at a stop sign on Street Road at the Noble Road intersection and entered in the way of the Ford.

The Ford impacted the Toyota on the driver’s side door and rear driver’s side door. The driver of the Toyota, a 70-year-old Cochranville man, suffered a suspected serious injury and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

The passenger of the Toyota, 69-year-old Joanne Agnew, was declared deceased at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. State Police say both passengers of the Toyota were wearing seat belts and the driver was cited for entering the roadway.

The 21-year-old driver of the Ford sustained a cut to his head and refused to be transported to an area hospital.