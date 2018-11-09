QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) and his wife Amber were stopped Thursday by frantic Amish children.

The children told the Martins about a barn fire on Buck Road in East Drumore Township.

"God bless my wife, she jumped out of the car and told them to stay back," Martin said of his wife.

Amber Martin is the Lancaster County treasurer.

Through the chaos, the Martins learned there were three children trapped in a house next to the barn.

"The wind was blowing perfectly toward the house. The embers were going there and the siding was melting," Scott Martin said.

"At that moment, I'm thinking there has to be a hero, but I didn't think I wanted it to be him," Amber Martin said of her husband.

With no hesitation, the senator rushed into the house and saved the children.

After getting out of the house, he also rushed into the burning barn when he learned there were a couple of horses still inside.

"Things started to come through the floor of the barn," he said. "Grain is falling through, sparks, embers."

With some help, Martin was able to save a pony and a horse from the barn.