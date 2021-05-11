State Trooper struck, shots fired after traffic stop turns violent

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A State Trooper was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning after an individual attempted to flee a traffic stop along SR 462 East of Old Philadelphia Pike in Lancaster County.

Police say the incident began around 2:30 a.m. when they enforced a traffic stop on two individuals driving in a 2004 Honda Civic. Contact was made with the driver who was standing outside of the vehicle. Troopers then made contact with the Passenger who provided them with false identification.

At that time, police say the passenger, who was later identified as David Joseph Pratt, a Hispanic male, 18-years of age, entered the driver’s side of the vehicle and attempted to flee.

A Trooper then positioned himself to the left front of the Honda, issuing verbal commands to exit the vehicle.

Pratt allegedly accelerated the vehicle, striking the trooper, who discharged his duty weapon as the vehicle continued to flee toward Lancaster City.

The original driver was taken into custody and later released.

The Trooper who was struck suffered injuries but was later treated and released.

Police say David Joseph Pratt has an active arrest warrant for Robbery and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Pratts’ whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.