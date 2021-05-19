Stolen Berks Co. ambulance found crashed in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An ambulance from the Berks County Fire Department was stolen Monday and recovered soon after in Lancaster County.

The department says the Reading Fire Department ambulance unit #4 was stolen while EMT were inside an apartment building tending to an emergency caller.

According to a Facebook post from the department, an off-duty paramedic/Firefighter was out riding his motorcycle when he observed the stolen ambulance he was assigned to, drive past him.

The ambulance later crashed and the driver was taken into Police custody.