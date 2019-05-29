Storm tore through barn, toppled trees

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) - Only part of a barn is still standing across from the Manheim Auto Auction after a furious storm Tuesday night.

The storm also knocked down dozens of trees in Penn Township. A toppled pine tree almost crushed Kerri Hollinger's home and her family's cars on Circle Drive.

"This is the house I grew up in and my dad planted that tree when I was 4 years old," Hollinger said.

Hollinger said that while the 40-year-old tree must be cut up, she feels fortunate no one was hurt.

"We're blessed," she said.

On Park Hill Drive, not far from Hollinger's home, dozens of trees were taken down by the storm. Jennifer Aston said one went through her garage.

Aston said she was just shopping minutes away from her home when Mother Nature brought her fury.

"I think the biggest blessing when we pulled in was that it wasn't the main residence," Aston said. "I have a 9-month-old baby as well, so I was just grateful it wasn't the main residence."