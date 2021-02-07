Strasburg Borough PD: ‘Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Strasburg Borough Police Department is reminding football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

Authorities say it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. When it comes to drinking and driving, law enforcement doesn’t throw a yellow flag; they throw the book at you.

Drunk drivers will get pulled over, arrested, and prosecuted. The average DUI court case costs approximately $10,000.

Police say it’s best to have a designated driver or use public transportation such as buses, trains or car services to get home safely.

And remember, if you’re hosting the party, you’re the head coach. Make the right call: take their keys before they drink and drive.

