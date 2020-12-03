Strasburg Police Department warns residents against phone scam

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Strasburg Borough Police Department warned residents against a phone scam targeting several people in the community on Thursday.

According to the Strasburg police report, the phone call begins with a robotic voice advising the recipient that their social security number has been linked to fraudulent activity, and then urging them to “press 1” to speak with a police officer.

Strasburg is advising residents who receive a call from this scammer to not only refrain from pressing “1” but to not speak with anyone or call back if they leave a voicemail.

The Strasburg community is encouraged to avoid phone calls from any unknown numbers or simply send the call to voicemail since legitimate calls regarding social security will never leave a voicemail. Also, residents are reminded to never provide personal information or payment information to unverified callers.

Suspected phone scams should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.ftc.gov/.