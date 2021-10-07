Strasburg Rail Road opens Halloween-themed performance and train ride

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is just an old story. Or is it? In the Strasburg Rail Road’s new theatrical endeavor based on the classic tale, actors bring the legend into the present and into Lancaster County.

At the start of the “Legacy of Sleepy Hollow,” guests meet a woman at the train station who says she is “cursed to a lifetime of fear and foreboding by an ancient evil.”

On the train ride, she recounts the events of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and reveals that a descendant of a character from the legend is now living in Lancaster County, trying to evade an evil that has haunted her family for generations.

An actress addresses the audience in Strasburg Rail Road’s “Legacy of Sleepy Hollow”

The show involves pyrotechnics, swordfights, and live horses, creating an extension of the legend while guests enjoy a scenic and spooky ride through the Lancaster countryside.

“Outside of the live animals and the beauty of the scenery as you’re riding on the train, there’s also this wonderful interactive tale that we’re telling, steeped in tradition,” Randall Frizado, director of creative content at the Strasburg Rail Road, said.

This is the second show of this kind that the Strasburg Rail Road has produced. In August, the destination debuted “The Great Diamond Heist,” expanding events at the railroad in a new direction.

The “Legacy of Sleepy Hollow” is a spooky story, but it does not involve jump scares. Passengers do not need to know the story of Sleepy Hollow in advance, as it is summarized during the train ride.

For those looking for a less spooky experience, the Strasburg Rail Road offers a variety of other train rides. More information about the railroad’s fall activities can be found online here.