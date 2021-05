LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Strasburg Railroad in Lancaster County is a stop for Powerhouse Locomotive. It’s the only one of its kind left.

Abc27 photojournalist Nick Garisto shows us the beauty and power of Number 611 with Vice President of Guest Experience at Strasburg Railroad, Steve Barrall.

Number 611 will remain at the Strasburg Railroad through early October.