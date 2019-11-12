Strasburg woman jailed for sharing child pornography online

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Strasburg woman was sentenced to state prison for sharing child pornography online.

Paula Watson, 45, was distributing lewd videos on Tumblr. She will serve one and a half to 10 years in prison and must register her whereabouts, under Megan’s Law, for the next 25 years, in accordance with a plea agreement.

Watson pleaded guilty to felony counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography and criminal use of a cellphone, the Lancaster County district attorney’s office said.

Strasburg police and the county’s Computer Crimes Task Force, acting on a tip, raided Watson’s apartment in October 2018. An analysis of a seized iPhone revealed 39 videos containing child pornography, authorities said.

