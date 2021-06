LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — At least one person is hurt after a street fight Saturday night, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Reports say it happened just after 10 p.m. in Penn Township in the 6000 Block of Bayberry Avenue after a motorcycle hit a parked vehicle.

Afterwards, about a dozen people started to fight.

Police say at least one person was taken into custody, and alcohol may have been a factor.