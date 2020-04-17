Street sweeping to resume in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Parking is always at a premium in Lancaster and more residents are questioning where they will park after the city announced street sweeping will resume on Monday.

“The parking situation is often there are no spots,” resident Lynn Royer said. “With everyone home and sheltering in place, I can’t even think of where I could go.”

Royer said she was surprised about the city’s decision to start street sweeping again.

“My car has been staying in place for weeks now,” she said. “I guess we’ll do what we have to do, but my initial thought street cleaning was not a priority in light of everything going on.”

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace said it has been a month since streets in Lancaster have been cleaned. She said without cleaning litter, debris has built up in some areas.

“We know that litter is a nuisance for lots of different reasons,” Sorace said. “It pollutes our water ways because it flows into our storm drains and we’ve had a lot of rain recently. It can also be a food source for rats essentially.”

Sorace said the city will not be ticketing those who fail to move their cars to start.

Lancaster City placed flyers on cars around Lancaster to let residents know where they can find some alternative parking spots during street sweeping times. Some of the alternative park spots include school parking lots.

“It is important we do resume street sweeping and we’re asking for the public’s cooperation in that effort,” Sorace said.

You can see a full list of alternative parking spots here.