Struggling EMS in need of assistance as COVID-19 pandemic continues

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The COVID-19 pandemic is making life very difficult for local ambulance companies and it’s putting a strain on first responders in multiple ways.

Crews with Lancaster EMS say recently there have been occasions where they’ve brought in a dozen patients a day to the hospital who were suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

“We’re averaging seven, averaging seven patients a day, and at the beginning of April we were averaging five,” Andy Gilger, a Lieutenant with Lancaster EMS, said.

EMS crews say during the pandemic they’re not getting as much financial support as needed.

Many ambulance crews report that federal funding that came in during the start of the pandemic is long gone.

“During this surge in the pandemic we’re not seeing the fall off in our other 911 volume either,” Gilger said.

Gilger said Lancaster EMS is one of the fortunate ambulance crews as their financial situation isn’t as dire.

However, other companies who aren’t as luck have had to cut back on crews to make up for financial hardships. That in turn is leading to longer wait times for an ambulance.

Gilger said that Lancaster EMS has had staffing issues because of exposure to COVID-19.

Gilger said ambulance companies are hoping for more funding and for everyone to do their part at keeping the virus from spreading.

“From a providers perspective, and I have been at this for 30 years, I’ve never felt the kind of increased stress that has come along with the pandemic,” Gilger said.