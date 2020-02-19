Student dies at Millersville University

Lancaster
Posted: / Updated:
millersville death_68253

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Millersville University student.

Huong So was found unconscious Tuesday night by her roommates in the College View Apartments and despite attempts by emergency personnel, they were unable to revive her, Millersville president Dr. Daniel Wubah said.

The Lancaster County coroner’s office is investigating the cause of death. Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said autopsy results are pending additional tests but the death does not appear suspicious. 

Students in need of support should call the campus counseling center, Wubah said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss