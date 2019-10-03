Student sent to hospital following incident on school bus

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – What started as a Thursday morning trip to school on the bus, quickly resulted in an emergency room admission for third-grader Gabriel Ramos.

“He got by a Gatorade bottle,” Gabriel’s mother, Stephanie, told ABC27. “When he threw the bottle back, the kid went crazy on him. He started screaming and was bleeding from the nose.”

Stephanie says her eight-year-old needed additional parents to get on the bus to try and calm the situation.

“They took him to the hospital because he was in shock,” Stephanie said. “He was just screaming and crying.”

Stephanie said her son, who attends Fulton Elementary School in Lancaster, has been beaten on the bus before.

“I don’t know if it’s because he’s different,” Ramos questioned. “He has slight autism. He just gets treated different a lot.”

Ramos told ABC27 that an aide used to ride the bus with her son. She said that when the aide was on the bus the problems stopped.

Stephanie said there has been no aide on the bus this year and the problems have started again.

Kelly Burkholder, a spokesperson for the School District of Lancaster, provided ABC27 a written statement:

“We are aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred on the school bus this morning involving two of our students. While we cannot comment specifically on the situation, we are working to ensure supports are in place to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Ramos said doctors told her that she needs to continue to monitor her for the signs of a concussion.

Officials from the School District of Lancaster didn’t say what would happen to the other student in Thursday’s incident.