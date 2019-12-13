Students help build transitional housing

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pequea Valley High School freshman Darrell Beiler wants to start a career in construction. That’s why he enjoys what he’s doing in the basement of the Factory Ministries building in Paradise Township.

“We get to do painting and the dry-wall, and put in drop ceiling,” Beiler said. “It’s fun.”

Beiler, a member of a new Pequea Valley program, is one of a dozen students working to build transitional housing in the Factory Ministries building.

The housing is intended to be used for the 50 percent of students in the Pequea Valley School District who live below the poverty line, 32 of which are homeless.

“It’s pretty cool because they get to live in a house that we built and they can have a roof over their head,” Beiler said.

The housing is seen as progressive because it allows families with older children to stay together. It is capable of holding four families.

“This is a place where they can come in and say they have dignity and say I belong here,” Executive Director of Factory Ministries Adam Nagle said.

Factor Ministries will run the housing and it’s expected to open in January.