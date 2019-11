LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — ABC27’s media partner, LNP, says Franklin and Marshall’s Friday night basketball game was canceled after only 10 minutes due to protesting.

Dozens of students sat on the court, demanding the game be canceled. Protestors cheered after it was called off.

The protest followed after yesterday’s news of F&M student-athletes having worn racially insensitive costumes during Halloween.

Another protest is planned for Saturday while the college holds an open house.