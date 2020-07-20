College students petition for lower tuition due to online learning

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Colleges and universities are still working on how students can safely return to campus. At Franklin and Marshall College, there is slated to be a mix of online and in-person classes.

Kyle Addis, a rising junior, believes the price he pays should reflect those changes. “We understand as students why our semester is going to look different and the reason for that and we agree with and understand that, but we believe the cost of that education should reflect those differences.”

Earlier this year, F&M increased tuition and fees at the school by 3.5%.

Addis is leading the petition which asks the college to at least consider reversing the tuition increase.

“Given the recent circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic and the change in our semester schedule, we feel like the differences we’re going to see this year should be reflected in the cost of tuition,” he argued.

A similar petition is floating around at Millersville University, where administrators have agreed to at least hold the line tuition.

A statement from F&M’s administration said they are investing in technology to improve remote learning, and will not budge on the increase, saying their hybrid mode of delivery will have the “high impact” elements of an F&M education.

Addis told abc27 the response doesn’t reflect the same sentiments shared by almost 500 people who have signed his petition.

“It (the pandemic) has effected a lot of families financially,” Addis said. “A lot of people are on the same page about this issue and they’re hoping the school will do what they can to support their students in the best way possible.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM F&M COLLEGE:

“We respect the students’ right to organize and petition. At the same time, Franklin & Marshall College’s tuition reflects the high caliber of instruction and mentoring the College provides to each one of its students, which serve them well long after they have graduated. F&M continues to provide full need-based financial aid for admitted students for the four years of their undergraduate studies with us, and is working with families as necessary to adjust that aid as required.

We will not be discounting tuition for next year. A large majority of our students have the option to come live and study on campus this fall. The hybrid mode of delivery we have decided on to deliver our curriculum will have the characteristic “high impact” elements of an F&M education. While the experience on campus will be different from residential life in a more normal year, it will be multi-facetted, with many of the usual elements of campus in place, including social, extracurricular, and recreational activities, academic enrichment, tutoring, advising, career services, wellness center, and counseling services.

We are investing a great deal in equipment, tech capability, personnel, modification to spaces, and so on, to adapt to the necessary safety protocols and to make sure that the learning environment respects all guidelines for safety and allows for the collaboration and mentoring that define our approach to learning.

We are taking family finances into consideration in other ways. There is no extra cost for the new, month-long “J-term” in January, which will allow students to get ahead by a course if they so choose.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY:

“Millersville University, like the rest of the world, was impacted significantly by COVID-19. The pandemic, which necessitated us moving our spring semester online, resulted in the University having to make millions of dollars of refunds, coupled with additional costs for technology. This fall semester, approximately 50% or more of our courses will be offered completely online to help maintain social distancing practices and limit the number of people on campus.

The credits earned for remote and hybrid classes are transcribed exactly the same as credits earned for in-person courses. Additionally, approximately 75% of our costs are covered by tuition and fees, and the majority of that amount goes to salaries. The number of our faculty has not decreased.

We encourage students to apply for funds through the CARES Relief Fund, and/or the EPPIIC Student Compassion Fund.”