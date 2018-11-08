Students trade pencils for rakes to learn life lesson

Cans of food needed to be organized at Solanco Neighborhood Ministries. Luckily for the food bank, Solanco High School sophomore Shaneef Carter was there to help.

Carter was one of nearly 900 students who participated in the district’s day of service on Thursday.

“I think it says a lot,” Carter said. “We take a day to go out to help other people who might need help.”

The food bank was one place where you could find Solanco students.

The students traded books for a life lesson. That lesson is that sometimes serving others is more important than helping yourself.

“I know that I did something nice for somebody else,” Carter said.

ABC27 News also found students raking leaves at the Southern End Community Association.

The recreation center needed some tender love and care after a summer of use.

Solanco sophomore Faith Roth volunteered at the center.

“It makes me feel like we’re actually taking responsibility,” she said.