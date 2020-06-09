Success through servant leadership: The High Companies

The best leaders have unusual courage and passion, and from time to time we profile them. Abc27 meets a man who’s built everything from world-class transportation and infrastructure projects to a local leadership center all under the philosophy of servant leadership.

“People are critical. They’re the key, and leaders are not leaders because they have titles. They’re leaders because they serve the people,” said Dale High.

That’s not something you hear every day from people who’ve built a business and philanthropic conglomerate.

As a young man, Dale High took over his Mennonite father’s small Lancaster welding business founded in 1931 and turned it into a multi-million dollar construction and management enterprise with more than 2,000 employees. It’s hard to travel the Midstate and well beyond without seeing something connected to the High Companies.

“Ultimately, if you’re going to have long-term success, it’s going to be because the people in the organization are engaged, they care, they share the mission, the philosophy and not because you drove them, I mean, that can only work for a short period of time,” Dale said.

Much of his philosophy comes from his faith and his belief that we’re here to do our best and give back. And it seems to be working. The High Companies helped build everything from the Meadowlands to Mets Stadium, storage, office and industrial complexes, homes and hotels, malls and bridges. From New York to Florida to the Midwest. Not to mention Lancaster County’s Hotel and Convention Center that’s now a landmark, and none of it came easy.

“He truly believes that his business will make his community, his commonwealth and his country better — he truly believes it!” Gene Barr, PA Chamber of Commerce said.

For someone who’s made many tens-of-millions of dollars, Dale insists that’s not what motivates him. He says money can actually make you “unhappy” because if that’s your motivator, it’s never enough. So that’s why he and his family created The High Foundation, dedicated to giving money away to eliminate poverty in Lancaster and beyond.

“Every community needs a Dale High. I hope all of them have it. Someone who takes the success they’ve had in business and reaches down and says I want to do better for my community,” Barr said.

Now, at 77-years of age, Dale is dealing with his share of health problems. He has a philosophy on how to deal with that too.

“What I always have to remember is life starts with gratitude. It’s so easy for us to focus on what we don’t have or our limitations and then go to poor me and be the victim. I try to avoid that as much as I can,” said Daile.

Dale told abc27 an interesting thing about how he hires people. He hires based on interpersonal ability because skills can be taught. And what is one of the biggest keys to Dale’s success?

He is not easily deterred.