Summer camp safety during the coronavirus pandemic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Six-year-old Declan Nowak is a happy camper this week because he can build cardboard robots at a summer camp.

“You are not by yourself anymore and there are other kids you can play with,” Declan said. “They can really teach you some stuff.”

In order to keep summer camps open this year, the Lancaster Science Factory is limiting camp sizes. The factory’s executive director Amanda Bakay explained that they’re taking precautions as children walk through the door.

“We’re doing temperature checks on them every day,” Bakay said. “They have to have a temperature of 100 degrees or lower to enter camp. They also need to have a mask on that covers their nose and mouth.”

She said the camps will have additional handwashing and sanitizing times. Bakay stressed the importance of keeping children safe.

Bakay says she understands the role that camps have this year with so many children missing months of in-person learning during school. “[Children] need that interaction with other children.”

She said that children are adapting to the extra changes required because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They understand why they need to do these things,” Bakay said. “I think this is great practice for going into next school year because if they’re going to be in person I think it’s safe to say they’re going to have to do some of these things.”