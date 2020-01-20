Suspect arrested for 2019 shooting, robbery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man wanted for a robbery and shooting in Lancaster has been arrested nearly a year after he was named as a suspect.

Raquee McNeil, 23, was arrested in West Virginia and extradited to Lancaster County where he is being held in the county prison in lieu of $1 million bail.

Police said a 20-year-old East Lampeter Township man arranged to meet McNeil and 41-year-old Chappell Williams for a drug deal on Feb. 19, 2019.

While in the victim’s vehicle, Williams pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in one of his legs, causing a graze wound. The victim then fought with Williams over the handgun and Williams shot the victim in the chest during the struggle, police said.

McNeil and Williams are charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and conspiracy. Williams also is charged with a firearms offense.

Williams is scheduled to go on trial later this month.