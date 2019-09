LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a Harrisburg man named as a suspect in the armed robbery of a bank in Manheim Township last month.

Christopher Benjamin Jr., 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by police in East Lampeter Township.

Benjamin is charged with robbery, theft, and simple assault regarding an Aug. 6 heist at the M&T Bank on Manheim Pike.

Police say he demanded money from employees while pointing a handgun at them.