LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been arrested for killing his wife, a mother of three who was burned in her home nearly nine years ago.

Carlos Montalvo-Rivera, 52, of Lancaster, is charged with homicide and arson in the death of Olga Sanchez, police said Thursday.

Police say Montalvo-Rivera deliberately set fire to the family’s home at 14 North Plum Street on December 6, 2010.

His three children with Sanchez, ages 8, 9, and 13, were in the home when the fire was set but were able to escape. The oldest, a boy, rushed them to an attic and neighbors eventually rescued them from the roof.

The 9-year-old girl sustained severe burns to her arms and the 8-year-old girl fell from the roof, fracturing her arm.

Montalvo-Rivera additionally faces three counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of children, according to court records.

Authorities did not immediately disclose a motive for the killing. A news conference is scheduled this afternoon.

