Suspect arrested in Strasburg Borough shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A female suspect was arrested in connection to a homicide that took place late Sunday evening in East Drumore Township, Lancaster County.

Strasburg Borough Police were dispatched to the PNC Bank parking lot on N. Decatur Street earlier in the evening for a report of an injured male.

Upon arrival, they discovered the male had been shot and killed.

Following a swift investigation, police received information that the suspect, 29-year-old Danielle Bewley, had returned to her home at 147 Locust Lane, Quarryville.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) arrested Bewley after a standoff at the Locust Lane home.

Bewley faces charged with one count of Criminal Homicide and one count of Firearms Not to Be Carried Without a License.

Police are still investigating the events leading up to the shooting in Strasburg.