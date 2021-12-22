Suspect charged in August homicide in New Holland

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and New Holland Borough of Police have officially charged a man after a lengthy investigation into the death of a 65-year-old woman in August.

Robert Boddy, 43, was charged with criminal homicide, strangulation and aggravated indecent assault in the death of Nora Sanchez. He was initially a person of interest as he lived in the same housing complex and was a Megan’s Law registrant after pleading guilty in an assault case in 2007.

“The nature and circumstances of this homicide were understandably unnerving for the local community,” District Attorney Heather Adams said. “Thankfully, separate charges were able to be filed against Boddy which resulted in his removal from the community while investigators awaited the results of DNA analysis that confirmed additional circumstantial evidence in the case and led to the arrest today.”

Charges were filed after lab results confirmed Boddy’s DNA sample matched DNA from under Sanchez’s fingernails. The DA says the analysis showed that it’s 2.6 nonillion times more likely this DNA originated from Boddy than any other unrelated person.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Police were called to Sanchez’s apartment on E. Main Street on Sept. 1 for a welfare check after her daughter hadn’t heard from her as she normally would.

The property manager visited the apartment at Sanchez’s daughter’s request and found it was locked. They looked through a window and saw her body, immediately called police and crawled through her window to check on her.

When police came to the scene, they found grocery bags left out at room temperature, with receipts dating from Aug. 31 at about 1 p.m.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office found after an autopsy Sanchez died by strangulation with evidence of sexual assault. DNA evidence was collected and sent to Pa. State Police Crime Lab Serology Division. That evidence matched the voluntary sample from Boddy.

Boddy has been in Lancaster County Prison since Oct. 13 when he was arrested for charges of failing to register for his previous Megan’s Law conviction and other forgery charges after he allegedly forged checks and withdrew money with a stolen debit card totaling over $1,800.

Boddy had also moved out of his E. Main Street home that was registered with state police to another in Lancaster city, and didn’t report it, which is against Megan’s Law.

Boddy is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.