Suspect in 1992 Christy Mirack rape, homicide wants to withdraw guilty plea

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Raymond Rowe, known as DJ Freez was in Lancaster County Court Thursday for a hearing saying he wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

abc27 News exchange partner LNP reports he told a judge he had consensual sex with Christy Mirack and that someone else killed her.

Rowe claimes he was pressured by his lawyers to plead guilty in 2019.

Mirack was a sixth-grade teacher at Rohrerstown Elementary School when she was killed at her home in 1992.

Decades later, DNA evidence from the crime scene nearly matched one of Rowe’s relatives who shared the information on a genealogy website.

Rowe is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole plus 60 to 120 years for other crimes.