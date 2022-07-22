ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) –The Northwest Regional Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed Turkey Hill out of over $300 dollars in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.

According to police, on Sunday, July 10 at around 2:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Turkey Hill on North Hanover Street, proceeded behind the counter, and stole approximately 10 Vuse Alto Pod vape packs, all of which are valued at $314.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The suspect then ran out of the store and headed north towards Hershey Road and the Country Meadows Restaurant.

Police say the entire incident lasted approximately 10 seconds.

The suspect has been described as a white man who is five feet and five inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes, a black mask, and white sneakers.

Photo: Pa. Crime Stoppers

Photo: Pa. Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jones at (717) 689-5657 extension 123 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.