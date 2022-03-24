EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspect is wanted after stealing two dozen items from a Verizon Wireless store in East Earl Township, Lancaster County.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, someone entered the Verizon Wireless store located at 854 West Main Street in the township and took several phones and an Apple watch.

The crime was reported the following morning by employees. Altogether, the value of the burglary totaled over $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Holland Police Department at 717-345-4647.