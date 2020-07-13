Suspicious box in Lancaster City turned out to be a pinata

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspicious box found in Lancaster City turned out to be a party decoration.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Duke Street near Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital to investigate a box labeled “TNT”.
Turns out it was an empty pinata. No word who left it there or why.
