Suspicious fire causes damage to Lancaster Visitor Center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire that caused damage to the visitors center in downtown Lancaster during the early morning hours on Sunday.

At around 3:00 am Sunday morning, police and fire crews were dispatched to the first block of West King Street for a reported building fire. When crews arrived, they discovered that the fire was outside the Lancaster City Visitor’s Center at Penn Square, and was spreading to the building.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames and it was discovered that it began in a portable toilet located just outside the Visitor’s Center. The fire, however, grew large enough to where it began to damage the historic building, causing the center to be filled with smoke.

There were no injuries reported from the fire and damage estimates are not yet known. The fire department has determined that the fire was arson. Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.