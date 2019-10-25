Suspicious stranger reportedly chased, harassed Lancaster students

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – There have been three incidents this week involving an unknown person who chased, followed or harassed Lancaster students on their way to and from school, police said.

The incidents occurred in the northwest section of the city on Monday and Wednesday.

The unknown male reportedly chased a student and her siblings for about a half-block, in the 500 block of West Walnut Street, on Monday around 3:41 p.m. Officers checked the area but did not find him, police said.

A student walking in the 200 block of West James Street around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday said she noticed an unknown male walking behind her. She said he stopped following when he saw she was using her cell phone. She called a family member who lives nearby, but the relative did not see anyone when they checked the area.

At around 3:27 p.m., the same student reported that she saw the same male on a bike near the intersection of West James and North Mulberry. She said he followed her and a friend and made comments to them that he had candy. The students ran towards the area of the Boys & Girls Club and Linear Park and last saw the male in the 200 block of West Lemon Street.

Officers checked the area but did not locate a suspect, and no video of the suspect was found on surveillance cameras. There have been no additional reports since Wednesday.

Police said any students in northwest Lancaster who experienced a similar incident but did not report it should come forward to file a report.

Authorities say they will continue to have an increased presence in the area, and they cautioned students to stay alert to their surroundings and to not become distracted by electronic devices.

They recommend walking in pairs or groups, avoiding shortcuts, and sticking to main roads that are more heavily traveled. If you sense that you are being followed, they said, go to an area where others are gathered.

