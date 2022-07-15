RONKS, Pa. (WHTM) – This weekend Cherry Crest Adventure Farm will host the Sweet Corn Festival in Lancaster County.

The festival on July 16 runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 150 Cherry Hill Road in Ronks.

Throughout the day there will be a special sweet corn menu, corn crafts and games, live music and local wine and craft beers.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

At noon there will be a helicopter candy drop for kids in different age groups. Kids will stand behind a line and watch the candy hit the ground before collecting it.

At 4 p.m. there is a sweet corn on the cob eating contest for kids, teens, and adults.

The Barn & Grill food venue includes a 60×90’ post and beam barn/pavilion plus a separate outside Grill, Smoker and Corn Roaster. The barn/pavilion seats 150 and offers gorgeous views of the farm, corn maze and railroad.