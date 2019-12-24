Tabitha Buck, accomplice to teen’s murder in 1991, released on parole

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An accomplice in the 1991 killing of 16-year-old Laurie Show in Lancaster County has been released on parole after serving 28 years in prison.

Tabitha Buck was paroled on Saturday, a Corrections Department spokeswoman said.

Buck was 17 when she and Lisa Michelle Lambert beat, strangle and stab Show inside Show’s East Lampeter Township home.

Authorities said Lambert had been harassing Show for several months. On the morning of Dec. 20, 1991, while Show was home alone, Buck lured her to open her front door and Lambert repeatedly stabbed her.

Buck prevented Show from leaving, handed Lambert a knife, and held down Show’s legs as the 19-year-old Lambert slashed her neck, authorities said.

Lambert saw Show as a romantic rival for Lawrence Yunkin, who served 12 years in prison for disposing of evidence and driving Lambert and Buck to Show’s house. Lambert was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life term with no chance of parole.

Buck, now 45, was serving life for her second-degree murder conviction but was resentenced in November 2017 to 28 years to life.

The re-sentencing was due to a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2012 that declared mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juvenile killers were unconstitutional.

In a statement earlier this month, Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said the re-sentencings of juvenile murderers have been “one of the most difficult and gut-wrenching tasks we have ever had to handle.”

“Our system told victims’ families their case was over, and in many cases, for decades. The courts ruled and we follow the law, but that in no way diminishes the added emotional trauma this process has caused to those who have already suffered,” Stedman said.

“Most of all, we must remember the innocent victims, whose lives were taken, have no ability to appeal or receive a new sentence.”