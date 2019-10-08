Taking a look at the void under North Lime Street

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – PennDOT has discovered a void under North Lime Street in Lancaster that is about five or six feet deep and 30 feet wide.

Construction crews who found it, originally believed it was a sinkhole, but have since discovered it is more.

Historians of Lancaster History say Lime Street was previously a bridge that ran over the Pennsylvania Railroad. There was a void between the bridge and the railroad tracks that was apparently never filled.

“Cars have been driving over it for decades,” Marianne Heckles, a research assistant at Lancaster History, said.

Heckles said that section of the Pennsylvania railroad has not been used for about 90 years and that after the railroad was no longer used people would dump their old scrap metal parts in the void.

PennDOT plans to fill the void using a loose concrete material to ensure road safety. Work is anticipated to fill the void from Oct. 15- 21.