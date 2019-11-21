Tanger Outlets parking lot to reopen over a year after collapse

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been more than a year since part of the parking lot collapsed at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County. Repair work is nearly done and it’s set to reopen this weekend.

In August 2018, many shoppers came to the parking lot at the Tanger Outlets shocked to see their cars in a giant hole in the ground.

“There was excessive rain that caused the stormwater management system to collapse, so all of those systems were removed and replaced with new systems,” said Monica Trego, general manager of Tanger Outlets.

Trego says engineers evaluated the problem and repair work was underway until a massive fire erupted there in July.

“We’re just so pleased that we’ve come to this point before the holiday, before Black Friday, that we’ll be able to give our parking lot back to our shoppers and employees,” Trego said.

Shoppers say it has been a long time coming.

“I was on my way here, that day, when it happened, the sinkhole thing, and I’m just glad it’s up and running so I can spend some money,” Earl Devlin said.

While crews finish up work in the parking lot, the decorations are already starting to pop up.

“Saturday is our third annual tree lighting ceremony,” Trego said. “We have Santa, carolers, Santa elves and a couple other vendors.”

The plan is to have a lot of shoppers there this weekend. There will be more spots available than there has been in a long time, leaving the collapse a distant memory.

“We did not have to close any stores at any time during this construction project but it’s going to give our shoppers more availability to park. It’s going to give them more direct access to their favorite stores,” Trego said.

The parking lot is expected to open on Saturday.