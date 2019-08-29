Taxi flipped over, striking 5 parked vehicles

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police responded to a vehicle accident where they say a taxi cab had flipped over after striking 5 vehicles in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank.

East Lampeter Township Police said they were dispatched at approximately 12:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East for a vehicle accident with entrapment.

Police spoke with a witness who said he summoned the cab to take him to an address on Hartman Bridge Rd.

Police say the witness observed the driver acting strangely, and stated the driver made a wrong turn, was falling asleep at traffic lights and was weaving all over the road.

The driver was later identified as Arnold Martinez, 40, of Lancaster.

The witness told police he yelled at Martinez to pull over to allow him to exit the cab due to his behavior. When the witness got out, he said Martinez continued to drive over a curb striking 5 parked cars in the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot.

Police say Martinez sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police suspect Martinez was under the influence of a substance and obtained blood samples which are being sent to a laboratory for testing.

The investigation is ongoing.