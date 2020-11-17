Teachers union wants district to move to full online learning

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — There is a push by educators in the School District of Lancaster to get the district to move to fully remote learning.

Members of the teachers union are rallying ahead of a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Jason Molloy, President of the Lancaster Education Association, said a rising number of COVID-19 cases is alarming.

“We’re just trying to push our district to look at those numbers and have them try and follow those guidelines to help keep our students safe, our teachers safe,” Molloy said.

Students in the School District of Lancaster started the year fully online, but since the end of October elementary students have been slowly switching back to some in-person learning.

Molloy said it’s alarming because of a graphic that can be found on the SDoL website.

The graphic shows that community spread in Lancaster has taken off recently and is above the district’s threshold for when students should only be learning online.

“We don’t teach in a bubble,” Molloy said. “Our students come from the community and right now there is a wide spread of COVID-19 cases going around.”

Molloy said teachers want to know what it will take for the district to move back to an all online model.

Molloy pointed out that state guidelines also suggest that right now Lancaster County schools should use only online learning.

Molloy said the move to full online learning can be tough for working parents, and he said the that sentiment is not lost on educators.

“We know it’s rough on them when they’re kids are at home,” Molloy said. “It takes away from them earning a good income sometimes, but on the other hand I would hope they would understand why we’re taking this stance because we’re looking out for them as well.”