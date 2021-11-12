Teen accused in Lancaster mall shooting expected in court

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The teen accused in the shooting at Park City Center last month is expected in court Friday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

Jeremiahs Sanchez, 16, is being charged as an adult. He’s charged with two counts of attempted homicide and 52 counts of reckless endangerment for the people who were near the shooting at the mall.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said the shooting started after Sanchez got into a fight with two men. Sanchez, two other men involved, and a woman at the mall with her family were shot.

Some other people were hurt trying to get away from the area after shots were fired.

Police said the gun Sanchez fired was stolen from Lebanon County.

Sanchez’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Magisterial District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle’s office on Elm Avenue.