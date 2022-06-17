WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 15-year-old was arrested after allegedly assaulting his stepmother during a domestic dispute on the morning of Friday, June 17.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a 15-year-old boy was charged with simple assault after an incident that left the child’s stepmother suffering from facial lacerations and bleeding injuries.

The boy was taken into custody by the NLCRPD patrols and transported to their headquarters for booking.

NLCRPD filed charges of simple assault in a juvenile allegation against the child. The child was released to relatives after the arrest processing was completed.

Due to the age of the offender, no further information is being released.