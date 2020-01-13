Teen charged for attempted armed robbery at restaurant

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year-old is charged as an adult after police say he pointed a gun at employees when he tried to rob a restaurant.

East Lampeter Township police said Anthony Orsi, of Lancaster, has been identified as the person who attempted the robbery Jan. 2 at the Waffle House on Lincoln Highway East.

Police say the would-be robber pointed a handgun while standing near the cash register but ran off when the employees screamed. The employees were not injured.

Orsi was arrested Friday at his home on charges of attempted robbery and simple assault. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Police said he is charged as an adult because a gun was used.